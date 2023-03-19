Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -666.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

