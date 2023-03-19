Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPRGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

CAPR stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $109.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 4.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

