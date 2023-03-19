Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

CAPR stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $109.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 4.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.