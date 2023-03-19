Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of CSWC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 355,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,258. The firm has a market cap of $587.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.20. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

