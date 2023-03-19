Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of CCBG opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

