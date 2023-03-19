Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $40.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

RAPT has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of RAPT opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,532 shares in the company, valued at $756,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $532,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 175,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

