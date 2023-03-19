Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $303.27

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$303.27 and traded as low as C$301.15. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$308.00, with a volume of 226 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$303.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$283.14.
Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$7.28 by C$2.06. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 17.3901393 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
