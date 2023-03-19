Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Decreased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 57.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 146.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.24. 1,170,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,634. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.76.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.