Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Camping World Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.61. Camping World has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Camping World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Camping World by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

