Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $51.33 Average PT from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $53.38 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.