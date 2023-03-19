Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Trading Down 3.6 %

Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. 706,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -383.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.