Cairn Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

