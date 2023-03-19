Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

