Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $205.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.