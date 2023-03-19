Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up about 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CI opened at $269.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $238.48 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.55.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.