Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CIGet Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up about 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CI opened at $269.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $238.48 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.