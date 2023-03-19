Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $175.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

