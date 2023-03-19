Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $123.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

