BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSIG. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 132.90% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

