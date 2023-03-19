Brightline Capital Management LLC Takes $9.77 Million Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 265,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,765,000. Tidewater makes up approximately 21.5% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 6.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,701 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter worth $30,069,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 17.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter worth $29,438,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Stock Performance

TDW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. 1,584,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

