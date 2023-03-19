Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €81.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €77.50 ($83.33) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Brenntag Price Performance

FRA:BNR opened at €66.14 ($71.12) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($60.48). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.04.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

