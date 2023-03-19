Braintrust Self Reported Market Cap Tops $68.10 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Braintrust has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $68.10 million and approximately $634,795.02 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

