Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.30% of Boot Barn worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $105.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.