Bodycote plc (BOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 615.50 ($7.50) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,985.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 452.40 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 715 ($8.71). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 646.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 579.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.01) to GBX 585 ($7.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Panmure Gordon lowered Bodycote to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.62) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.43) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 652.17 ($7.95).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

