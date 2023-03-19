BNB (BNB) Trading Up 20.4% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $335.46 or 0.01231285 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion and approximately $764.55 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,891,291 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,891,470.7949173 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 344.34512948 USD and is up 4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1215 active market(s) with $921,489,586.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

