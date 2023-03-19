BMO Capital Markets Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $50.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

