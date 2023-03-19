Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.10

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.81 ($0.12). Blue Planet Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 9.81 ($0.12), with a volume of 0 shares.

Blue Planet Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.85 million, a P/E ratio of 196.14 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Blue Planet Investment Trust Company Profile

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

