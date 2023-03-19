Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF comprises about 1.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 2.45% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZBO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 307.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AZBO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.51. 5,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,111. The firm has a market cap of $160.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

