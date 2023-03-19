Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Cap of $288.49 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $288.49 million and $13.60 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $16.47 or 0.00060168 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00133497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039440 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

