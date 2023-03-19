Bitcoin Diamond Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $149,045.40 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $34.33 million and $149,045.40 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00168500 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00076903 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00048868 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000236 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003776 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.