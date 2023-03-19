Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $136.87 or 0.00484036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $196.13 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,276.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00133005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00032564 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,341,369 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

