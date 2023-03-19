Biophytis Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 30th (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, March 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Biophytis Price Performance

BPTS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 112,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,509. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Biophytis has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

