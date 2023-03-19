BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BGSF opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. BGSF has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 593,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BGSF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in BGSF by 20.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BGSF by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

