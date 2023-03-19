Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Down 0.5 %

BBY stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,143 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 311,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $24,966,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.