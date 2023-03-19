Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CEY. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Price Performance

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 100.65 ($1.23) on Thursday. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.60 ($1.56). The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Centamin Announces Dividend

Centamin Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

(Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.