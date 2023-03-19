Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.85) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.28) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.67) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Schaeffler Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.24 ($6.70) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.00. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($18.00).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

