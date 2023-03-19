Bend DAO Price Tops $0.0170 on Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $169.75 million and $688,029.03 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00367063 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,284.54 or 0.26679425 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

