Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Price Target Lowered to $1.35 at Credit Suisse Group

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $1.50 to $1.35 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NYSE:BODY opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Beachbody has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Beachbody by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Beachbody by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Beachbody by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44,101 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beachbody by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Beachbody by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

