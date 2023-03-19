Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.0 %

BMW opened at €94.85 ($101.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($111.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €95.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.99.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

