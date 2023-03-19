Barclays Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $45.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.
GitLab Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $70.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,327,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GitLab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
