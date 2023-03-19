Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Bank7 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bank7 has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $218.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Bank7 had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $175,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank7 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank7 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.