Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. UBS Group upgraded Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.42. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Bank OZK by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 34,669 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bank OZK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

