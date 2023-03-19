Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.94.
Banco Santander Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of SAN opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
