Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

