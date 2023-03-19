Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of BBAR stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.90. 719,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,228. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $796.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

See Also

