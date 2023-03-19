Badger DAO Price Up 16.8% This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and $6.85 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00011533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,058,767 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

