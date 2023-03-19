B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market cap of $851.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -66.12%.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 12,963 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $387,204.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,595,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,011,497.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 12,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $387,204.81. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,595,631 shares in the company, valued at $197,011,497.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,459.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,219,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,607,497.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 102,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,193,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,849,000 after buying an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,446,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 455,335 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.