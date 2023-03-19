Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $724,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after buying an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,300,000 after buying an additional 401,503 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

