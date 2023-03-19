Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after buying an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after buying an additional 504,073 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $164.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average is $155.25.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.