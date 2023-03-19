Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires 283 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

