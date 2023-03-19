Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE AXON opened at $213.12 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $226.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

