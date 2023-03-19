AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.13. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AxoGen by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AxoGen by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.